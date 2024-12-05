Arik Armstead Named Jacksonville Jaguars' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that DE Arik Armstead is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The prestigious award recognizes NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game, a Jaguars news release states.

Armstead has served local communities during his 10 years in the NFL. In 2019, he established the Armstead Academic Project (AAP), an initiative that ensures every student, regardless of their socioeconomic status, has direct access to the resources they need to thrive, unlock their potential and achieve their goals, the news release states.

Through AAP, Armstead has worked on improving literacy rates through his reading initiative, “Storytime with Arik Armstead” in his hometown of Sacramento, Calif.; San Francisco; and now Jacksonville. Armstead and his wife, Mindy, donated $50,000 to the Department of Sound to create the first “Sound Mind” production workshop series for more than 60 young people to explore STEAM education and social emotional wellness through AAP.

Since joining the Jaguars in 2024, Armstead has been active in the Jacksonville community, expanding his reach by participating in the EverBank Touchdowns for Tomorrow program which highlights the importance of financial literacy, demonstrated on the field through football drills.

Armstead and Walter Payton nominees on the other 31 NFL teams, will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through their helmets through the end of the season.

All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX. The 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on FOX and the NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

