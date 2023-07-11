Aromatherapy and music offered to expectant mothers in Clay County

Middleburg, Fla. — Moms-to-be in Clay County have some new options when it comes to childbirth.

Women who deliver at Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County can now customize their birth plans.

The complimentary “Design Your Birth” program allows patients to choose birth preferences and amenities.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Homeless animals in Florida are being out wild neighbors

Patients can choose from labor and delivery aids like wireless monitoring, squatting bars, birthing balls, and even aromatherapy and music.

Moms-to-be can also register for childbirth classes and lactation services.

“For mothers at low risk of complications who desire a more natural childbirth experience with fewer medical interventions, the Design Your Birth program provides new amenities and more personalized delivery, while still offering a high level of safety and specialized care,” Sadie Durham, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County, said in a news release.

For more information, click here or call 904-602-1004.

Read: Jacksonville mom seeks justice after Lyft driver allegedly hits 1-year-old daughter in hit-and-run

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.