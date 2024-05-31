Around Jax: New Mexican restaurant in eTown, two summertime events at the beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Elevated Mexican Restaurant Opens in eTown

Tulum Flavors of Mexico is now open on E-Town Parkway. ‘Tulum flavors of Mexico’.

It’s a posh Mexican spot, with elevated food pairings and presentations.

Check out the menu here:

https://linktr.ee/tulumflavorsofmexico

Beach Bop Bananza

Sat, Jun 1, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna State Park

22 E Monroe St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3212, United States

Free

Join UNATION for its 60′s themed Carnival Kick-Off Party on June 1st.

This year it’s dancing through the decades starting with a ‘60s Beach Bop!

Music, games, picnic lunch, and a gorgeous beach view.

Jax Beach Country Fest

A free, family friendly music festival!

June 2nd, 2024 - Seawalk Pavilion

75 1st St N. Jax Beach, Fl 32250

Festival hours - 12 p.m - 8 p.m.

