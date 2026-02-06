Arrest made following shooting threat at Mandarin High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mandarin High School families were sent notices Thursday night about threats being made to the school. Multiple parents called Action News Jax about the shooting threat.

School officials announced Friday morning that an arrest has been made. The announcement was sent to families saying that the person who made the threats was arrested.

“The Principal has been keeping her families informed of the reported threat and provided the update ...,” school officials told Action News Jax Friday morning. “We are thankful to our school police who investigated overnight and were able to make an arrest.”

School officials said they still plan to have an increased police presence on campus Friday.

