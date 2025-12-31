Arrest made in triple shooting at Lackawanna bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man faces attempted murder charges following a shooting at Tipsy’s Bar and Grill on South Edgewood Avenue.

Action News Jax told you when the shooting happened before sunrise on Sunday.

Khamari Graham, 20, is accused of firing a weapon during a fight inside the bar. Three people were hit, including a security guard. All three victims are expected to survive.

Investigators said another security guard held Graham down until officers could take him into custody.

Graham’s arrest report states that the fight happened during a dice game.

He is now charged with three counts of attempted murder and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Graham served almost a year in jail for a drug and weapons crime. He was released on Nov. 10, 2024, and was on probation at the time of the shooting at Tipsy’s.

Action News Jax learned through a public records request that police were called to Tipsy’s 111 times in 2025.

