Three arrested in Florida mall sneaker store heist investigators dubbed ‘Operation Stolen Soles’

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Three men have been arrested in connection with an Oct. 21 rooftop burglary at the Treasure Coast Mall in Martin County. Authorties say the arrests ends a months-long investigation into an organized theft ring in which hundreds of sneakers were stolen from shoe stores across Florida and Georgia.

“Their arrests brings an end to what is believed to be a $1-million organized shoe-theft ring,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arrested were Herbert L. Davis III, Michael McCray, and Tyrone Howard, all from Tampa. They charged by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office after they cut a hole in the mall’s roof and stole hundreds of high-end sneakers, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began shortly after the October crime was discovered, with detectives quickly identifying the group and tracking their movements, the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance was conducted as the suspects attempted additional crimes, allowing detectives to gather evidence of their involvement in the theft ring.

