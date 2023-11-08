‘Artificial Intelligence, Friend or Foe:’ University of North Florida hosts public discussion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida’s Office of Public Policy Events is hosting a free and open-to-the-public panel discussion on “Generative Artificial Intelligence: Friend or Foe?”

Join the university this Monday, November 13 from from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the John A. Delaney Student Union.

Generative artificial intelligence is unearthing new possibilities in the world of technology. But could it also be creating new pitfalls?

This conversation will explore the impact of generative AI on ethics, education and employment.

Participants will hear from industry experts and have a chance to share their thoughts as part of this interactive discussion.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Georgette Dumont, political science associate professor.

Panelists include:

Nikul ‘Nik’ Patel, UNF trustee and information technology/cybersecurity executive

Dr. Josh Gellers, political science professor and author of the 2020 book “Rights for Robots: Artificial Intelligence, Animal and Environmental Law”

Dr. Xudong Liu, computing associate professor

This is the second discussion hosted under UNF’s new Office of Public Policy Events.

The office hosts events that build on UNF’s rich history of promoting free speech, civil discourse, debate and dialogue as a part of its campus culture.

