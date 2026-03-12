Assisted living management responds after resident complains of bed bug infestation

He’s battling terminal cancer and heart failure, but Pete Waite says his toughest fight has been against the bed bugs he says have infested his room at Noble House of Jacksonville for nearly a year.

Video and photos obtained by Action News Jax show the pests crawling on Waite’s bed, leaving him itching and scratching.

“I’ve seen 15 or 20, just in my room alone,” Waite said. “I’m tired of being bitten every night. I deserve a clean bed.”

Waite says he has endured nearly a year of sleepless nights despite his terminal illness. He pays about a thousand dollars a month to live at the facility and says his repeated complaints about the pests have gone unheeded.

“Heating the room is the only way to get rid of them. They’re just pussyfooting around and spraying,” Waite said.

Records from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration show Noble House has 136 beds. A review of inspections over the last five years found some issues, including for medication records, but no complaints specifically about bed bugs.

Waite has retained an attorney to determine whether there are grounds for a lawsuit against the facility.

“I don’t appreciate having bugs crawling on me at night, drinking my blood. I mean, that’s horrible,” he said.

Noble House responded to Action News Jax’s questions, and Waite’s allegations.

What specific measures has Noble House taken to address concerns of bed bugs made by residents? Or is this not an issue currently? Noble House takes the comfort and well-being of our residents very seriously. Whenever a concern is raised, our team responds promptly by conducting inspections and following established pest management protocols. We work with licensed pest control professionals and take precautionary steps such as thorough cleaning, monitoring, and preventative treatments to ensure that any potential issue is addressed quickly and effectively. What is the facility’s response to allegations that the facility did not utilize professional heat treatments, which are the industry standard for full eradication? Noble House works with qualified pest control professionals who determine the most appropriate and effective treatment methods for each situation. Treatment plans can vary depending on the circumstances and the professional assessment of the pest control provider. Our priority is always to follow expert guidance and implement solutions that ensure the best outcome for our residents while maintaining safety and comfort throughout the process. How many other rooms or common areas in the facility are currently affected by bed bugs? And how and why did this issue occur, if it is an issue? At this time, Noble House continuously monitors the facility and responds quickly to any concerns that arise. Pest issues, including bed bugs, can occasionally occur in any residential setting because they are easily transported on personal belongings. When concerns are identified, the team takes immediate steps to inspect surrounding areas and implement preventative measures to limit any spread. Our focus remains on proactive monitoring and swift response to maintain a healthy living environment. How many current residents does this facility serve? Noble House is proud to serve a vibrant community of 136 residents and is dedicated to providing a supportive, “home-like” living environment for everyone in our care. Anything else you can comment on or add as part of this story? Noble House remains committed to transparency, resident well-being, and continuous improvement. We value the trust placed in us by residents and their families, and we take any concerns raised seriously. Our staff works diligently with professional partners and established protocols to ensure the facility remains a safe, clean, and comfortable place for everyone who calls Noble House home. We also truly value outside sources as yourself, for caring about concerns for the amazing population we service.

