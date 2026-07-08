Astronomy club hosting ‘Night Under the Stars’ event in Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. — Discover the wonders of the night sky with the Ancient City Astronomy Club at their upcoming Night Under the Stars event at 8:30 p.m. July 18 at the St. Johns County Equestrian Center, 8200 Smith Road, Hastings.

Attendees will enjoy a hands-on introduction to astronomy, offering a unique opportunity to explore the celestial mysteries above. Plus, each event entry gives you another chance to win in the month-end gift basket drawing. Click here to enter.

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