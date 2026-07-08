Kingsland police seek 2-month-old after alleged kidnapping during custody exchange

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The Kingsland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 2-month-old baby last seen during a custody exchange on the Fourth of July.

The child is identified as 2-month-old Deliah, who weighs 8 pounds and is 1 foot 7 inches.

The suspect believed to have kidnapped Deliah was identified as Taurus Latrell Gibbs.

Police say they are working to determine the child’s whereabouts and believe Deliah is outside the local area. Gibbs does not have legal or custodial rights to the child under state law and may have fled the state.

Anyone with information regarding Deliah’s location is encouraged to call 911 immediately or call the Kingsland Police Department non-emergency line at (912) 729-1442 and ask for Investigator Sergeant Mathis or a Kingsland Police Department supervisor.

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