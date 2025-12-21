Atlantic Beach police to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ holiday campaign

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department will participate in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Dec. 12 through Jan. 1, in an effort to promote responsible driving during the holiday season.

The nationwide campaign aims to remind the community to choose safe rides home if they consume alcohol or drugs. This is particularly important during a time when many are out celebrating and gathering for holiday festivities.

The police department has stated that increased patrols will be a notable aspect of their efforts during this campaign, ensuring the community’s safety. Officers will be actively monitoring the roads to prevent impaired driving and uphold public safety.

Officers emphasize that impairment includes not just alcohol, but also drugs and certain medications that can hinder one’s ability to drive safely. The public is encouraged to plan ahead for safe travel to avoid needing assistance or facing consequences for driving while impaired.

Police officials are reminding everyone to think about their neighbors and the shared responsibility on the roads. Concern for the safety of families, kids, and local residents is paramount during this busy season.

