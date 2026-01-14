Atlantic Beach Police warns people about high-tech car thefts

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Police are warning drivers to watch out for a new wave of car thefts involving high-tech gadgets.

Thieves are now using relay devices to steal keyless vehicles right from driveways and curbs.

Experts say it’s smart to keep your car’s key fob far from doors and windows, so crooks can’t pick up the signal.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Storing your fob in a special signal-blocking pouch can also stop thieves in their tracks.

Authorities recommend parking in a locked garage or at least a well-lit spot.

Adding a steering wheel lock or an alarm can make your car less tempting to thieves. Always lock your car, even at home.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should report it right away to the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 904-247-5859 or call 911 if it’s an emergency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.