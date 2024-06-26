Attention anglers!: Man catches record-breaking spotted sunfish in Georgia

PORTAL, Ga. — Attention, anglers! The Georgia Wildlife Resources Division has announced a new freshwater fish state record. Jamie Boyett of Portal, Georgia, caught a record-breaking Spotted Sunfish (0 lb, 12 oz, 9 inches) on June 15 from the Ogeechee River.

This amazing catch beats the previous record of 0 lb, 11 oz, caught in 2019.

Jamie shares, “I was fishing for redbreast sunfish with my 8-year-old son Brannen at one of our regular spots on the Ogeechee. When I caught this fish, I wasn’t 100% sure what it was. A friend thought it looked like a stumpknocker, which made me laugh because it was the biggest one I had ever seen. After getting home, I decided to confirm the species, and I’m sure glad I did!”

Spotted sunfish, also known as “stumpknockers,” prefer heavily vegetated, slow-moving lowland streams and warm shallow ponds. Anglers can target them using worms, crickets, small spinners, flies, and popping bugs.

Support fisheries conservation by purchasing your Georgia fishing license at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com. Check out the latest fishing tips at https://georgiawildlife.blog/category/fishing/.

