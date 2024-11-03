Attention Oceanway drivers: FDOT project to widen U.S. 17

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is working to improve U.S. 17 (North Main Street) from south of New Berlin Road to Airport Center Drive.

It’s hosting a public meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, to discuss the plans to widen the road.

The $36.1 million project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

You can attend the meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Airport, located at 13503 Ranch Road.

Project documents and other information are available for public review at the Highlands Regional Library, located at 1826 Dunn Avenue, and at the FDOT Jacksonville Urban Office, located at 2198 Edison Avenue.

You can also learn more by clicking here.

