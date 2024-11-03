City of Jacksonville works to improve pedestrian safety

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville isn’t known for being a pedestrian-friendly city. It consistently ranks high in pedestrian fatality studies.

Now, the city is working to change that. It’s working on a “Vision Zero Action Plan” designed to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety and reduce traffic fatalities.

On Wednesday, the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority are hosting an open house to discuss traffic safety and address any concerns you may have.

The open house is Wednesday, November 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kids Hope Alliance, located at 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.

Jacksonville ranks 6th most dangerous city in America for pedestrians

