Attorney General Ashley Moody recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month, urges survivors to apply

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody Tuesday highlighted National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and encouraged survivors to take advantage of Florida’s new Hope Card Program. The program provides survivors with a digital or wallet-sized card that serves as proof of a valid protective order, offering an added layer of legal protection and support.

Attorney General Moody stated, “October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Florida’s new Hope Card Program is now up and running to serve those who have been victimized by an intimate partner. Domestic violence is a terrible crime, and we want to help survivors feel more secure. These new cards streamline the process for survivors of domestic violence when interacting with law enforcement and may prove to be crucial—especially in emergency situations.”

The program, passed by state lawmakers during the 2024 legislative session, requires the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers to implement the Hope Card system. The cards are available to anyone issued a final injunction for protection against domestic violence, stalking, repeat violence, sexual violence, or abuse. Survivors can apply for the cards through the Clerk of Court office where their original petition was filed.

Hope Cards act as official proof of a valid protective order, simplifying law enforcement’s ability to verify injunctions. This leads to quicker responses and enhanced protection for survivors, especially during emergencies. The card also provides access to additional support resources.

The introduction of the Hope Card Program comes as domestic violence rates continue to be a pressing concern. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 32 people in the U.S. experience violence from an intimate partner every minute. Nearly 50% of women will face physical violence from an intimate partner at some point in their lives. In 2022, Florida reported 68,109 domestic violence offenses—the highest recorded in a single year.

Survivors of domestic violence may also qualify for Attorney General Moody’s Project Protect initiative. Launched last year in collaboration with county clerks and law enforcement officials, Project Protect offers free doorbell cameras to survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, stalking, and sexual violence. The pilot program is currently active in Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Martin counties.

Eligibility and Application Process

Individuals eligible for a Hope Card include those who have been issued a final injunction for protection in any of the above categories. The card can be obtained at no charge through the Clerk of Court in the county where the original petition for protection was filed. Applicants may apply at any point after a final judgment is issued, provided the injunction remains in effect.

Floridians in need of assistance can contact law enforcement or reach the state’s domestic violence hotline at 1(800) 500-1119. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or by texting “START” to 88788.

How to Apply

Those interested in obtaining a Hope Card should contact their local Clerk of Court’s office for more information or visit their county’s website to learn more about the application process. The program provides a simple and free way for protected individuals to carry essential information about their injunction for easy reference and verification.

