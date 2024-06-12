Attorneys for Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife file motion to keep certain evidence away from persecutors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lawyers for the woman accused in the murder of Jared Bridegan are attempting to have certain evidence kept away from prosecutors.

Attorneys for Shanna Gardner filed a new motion. Gardner and her estranged husband Mario Fernandez Saldana are accused of hiring a man to kill Gardner’s ex-husband Jared Bridegan.

Bridegan was murdered in February 2022 after he dropped off his 2 oldest children at his ex-wife’s house in Jax Beach.

Action News Jax told you back in May when a judge denied Gardner bond.

Defense attorneys want anything covered by “attorney-client privilege” kept away from prosecutors, and that includes anything that is “spousal privilege.”

They’re asking the judge to review information on phones and other electronics seized during Gardner and Saldana’s arrests.

Both Gardner and Saldana are due back in court on June 25.

