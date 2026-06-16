August session of Teen Driver Challenge is now full, more sessions to come

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The August session of the Teen Driver Challenge, a program designed to enhance teens’ driving skills and reduce the likelihood of accidents, is now full.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Sheriff’s Association offer this free program to safeguard young drivers in Nassau County.

The Teen Driver Challenge focuses on reducing traffic crash injuries and fatalities, as teen drivers face a three times higher risk of fatal crashes compared to other drivers. This program combines classroom learning with practical driving exercises.

It is offered without cost to participants and includes lunch.

Teens ages 15 to 19 are eligible to participate in the program. Participants must hold a valid Florida Operators License or Learner’s License and have at least six months of on-the-road driving experience. They must also be residents of Nassau County.

Students are required to bring their own vehicle to the challenge and provide current copies of their driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance. Each class is limited to 12 students.

Sheriff Bill Leeper, sheriff of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, highlighted the program’s goal. “We’re here to guide young drivers in mastering both crisis situations and everyday traffic,” Leeper said. “Awareness is key—defensive driving not only involves being mindful of your actions but also of fellow motorists.”

The Teen Driver Challenge is primarily a defensive driving program. It covers various topics including Vehicle Dynamics, Human Factors, Responsibility, Liability, Drug and Alcohol Awareness, Night Driving, Aggressive Driving and Road Rage, Safe Driving Habits, Using Your Senses and Vehicle Knowledge.

All instructors for the program are deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Upon completion of the challenge, students receive a certificate that could lead to a reduction in their auto insurance premiums.

The program takes place at the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds in Callahan, located at 543378 US-1, Callahan, Fla. 32011.

For more information about the Teen Driver Challenge, Sgt. Robert Jackson can be contacted at rajackson@nassauso.com. Online registration is available here.

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