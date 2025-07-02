Authorities identify suspect in Fernandina Beach restaurant arson

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man has been identified and taken into custody in connection with a fire at Slider’s Seaside Grill.

According to Fernandina Beach Police, the fire was intentionally set around 1:11 a.m. on June 20 at the restaurant on South Fletcher Avenue.

Surveillance video helped investigators confirm it was arson.

On July 1, police identified the suspect as John Robuskie Sallas.

Authorities say he may be connected to other incidents in the city.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department worked with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the 4th Circuit State Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

Sallas is now in custody, and officials say there is no further threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation.

