Authorities tend to patient, escaped horse on Bradford County roadway

LAWTEY, Fla. — 8 AM: Deputies and paramedics were tending to an injured person and an escaped horse on the Bypass near mile marker 6 and the weigh station Tuesday morning.

Southbound lanes were blocked and drivers going through Lawtey were advised to take US301 through Starke, a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

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