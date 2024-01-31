Local

Automatic Data Processing: Florida workers see almost 6 percent pay increase to start 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Automatic Data Processing (ADP), workers in Florida started 2024 making 5.7 percent more money compared to this time last year. The median annual salary is now $52,000 for Florida workers who have stayed in their position for the past 12 months.

The wage growth in Florida is above the national, year-over-year median change in annual pay which was 5.2 percent. The national median annual pay is $58,800. Again, this is for workers who have stayed on the job for the past 12 months.

However, ADP found that for workers who switched jobs, the median change in annual pay was 7.2 percent, the lowest rate since May 2021.

