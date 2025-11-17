Baker County roadway closed following crash, driver hospitalized

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Highway 90 east of Macclenny was closed early Monday following a crash. The crash, which included one vehicle, happened after midnight and Baker County authorities said the roadway would be closed for several hours.

The driver was flown by helicopter to UF Health in Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

