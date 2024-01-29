Baker County Sheriff’s Office shares sad news of retired K-9′s passing

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden took to social media on Mon., Jan. 29 to announce the passing of one of their own.

K-9 Blitz, who’s been enjoying retirement from the department, has passed.

In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Blitz was said to have admirably served by the side of his handler, Lt. Chris Walker from 2011 to 2018.

K-9 Blitz was responsible for finding 140 criminals, assisted with countless narcotic searches, and helped apprehend 23 fleeing suspects.

It just wasn’t his work in the field. Blitz was also an ambassador in the community.

“Blitz also participated in many public K through 9 demonstrations to help educate the community and school-aged children about the invaluable contributions of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program,” the department said in their social media post.

After retiring, Blitz remained part of his long-time partner Lt. Walker, and his family.

