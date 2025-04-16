Baker County store clerk shot trying to stop man, child from stealing alcohol

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A store clerk remained in critical condition Wednesday after an armed robbery at a Baker County gas station. The robbery occurred Tuesday night at Royalty Gas on US 90 and Eighth Street.

Two people, an adult male and a 14-year-old boy, are in custody, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk confronted the suspects as they attempted to walk out of the store with alcoholic beverages and was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The clerk underwent surgery early Wednesday and remains in the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

