DOH-Baker issues rabies alert, asking residents to be cautious

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Baker County (DOH-Baker) issued a rabies alert for the Taylor area after a cat tested positive for the disease.

All residents and visitors in Baker County were asked to be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public was also asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Baker County and avoid animals, such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

The rabies alert will last for 60 days, and it was officially activated Nov. 29. The center of the rabies alert is at the corner of county roads 122 and 127, and is within the following boundaries in Baker County:

North to CR 120

West to Greenwood Trail

East to Cherokee Lane

South to Setter Lane

DOH-Baker is asking residents to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Don’t allow your pets to run free. Residents should follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on their property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact Baker Animal Services at 904-259-6786.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Don’t handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources, such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek immediate medical attention and report the injury to the DOH-Baker at 904-259-6291.

For more information, visit the DOH-Baker website or call 904-259-6291.

For Immediate Release 11/30/2023 HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE RABIES ALERT Contact: Jordan Duncan,MSN,RN (904)... Posted by BCSO Division of Emergency Management on Thursday, November 30, 2023

