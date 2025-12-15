Vehicle fire causing delays on I-10 in Baker County

MACCLENNY, Fla. — 6:15 a.m.: A vehicle fire is causing delays on Interstate 10 westbound in Macclenny Monday morning. All lanes of traffic were closed, but one lane was open at 6:30 a.m. The location of the vehicle fire is between Baldwin and Macclenny.

