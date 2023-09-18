Ball in the fall; Gators to meet ‘Dawgs in downtown Jacksonville for October baseball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s almost that time of the year again. Pumpkin spice everything, cooler temperatures, and fall baseball.

The annual fall exhibition game of hardball between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia has been announced.

Florida and Georgia will gather on the diamond inside 121 Financial Ball Park on Oct. 27 with the first anticipated pitch being tossed at 6:30 p.m.

As is the yearly custom, the fall baseball get-together will be played ahead of the annual Florida vs. Georgia rivalry college football game on Sat., Oct. 28 at Everbank Stadium.

Tickets for this year’s baseball matchup will cost $15 and will go on sale on Mon., Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. Head on over to ticketmaster.com to purchase those tickets once they go on sale.

Fans can also expect a special concert to take place right after the game is finished.

“This year’s exhibition game will feature a 90-themed concert on the field, with performances by Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Montell Jordan and Tone Loc,” a media release by ASM-Global Jacksonville read. “The concert will take place directly following the end of the exhibition game.”

