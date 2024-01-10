Bartram Park area hit hard as neighbors help each other clean up from aftermath of storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The aftermath of the storm left a lot of damage in the Bartram Park area. The First Alert Weather Team detected a possible tornado.

The intense storms left a mess to clean up in one local neighborhood. Trees were broken in half and fell onto homes, cars, and even blocked driveways and roads throughout the Greenbriar subdivision.

“I heard a big sound, wind like a tornado sound, I opened my door three minutes later to all this... I can’t get out of my garage door,” Gina Delosreyes said. “I can’t get out of my front door.”

The damage comes after the First Alert Weather Team said wind gusts were around 60-70 miles per hour.

Delosreyes has been living here for 18 years and said she’s never seen anything like this.

“You can’t even see my garage door or my condo.”

Broken tree limbs were being cut up by community members who wanted to help like Brandon Anderson who has his own tree-cutting business.

“It’s been hectic over here man, but it’s coming along,” Anderson said. “Getting this done, took care of two other people down here. Work my way down here to see if they need help, you know?”

Outside the gates, neighbors said an uprooted tree that blocked Bartram Park Boulevard led to a crash.

“Tree was already down, a lady stopped ‘cuz tree was down, another car stopped, trees were down then another car behind them,” Lawrence Storniolo, a neighbor, described the incident. “Hit, chain reaction, all four cars.”

While the cleanup won’t be easy, Delosreyes knows it could have been worse.

“I’m just glad everyone is ok.”

Other neighbors said when they realized how bad the weather was getting, they ran into other rooms of their homes to hide. Action News Jax also saw a lot of trees in the reserve that took some damage as well.

