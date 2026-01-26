Bat removal continues at St. Marys Elementary, students will remain at College of Coastal Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health gave parents an update Monday on a bat infestation that has forced students out of St. Marys Elementary School.

Action News Jax first reported the issue two weeks ago when students were temporarily relocated to the College of Coastal Georgia in Kingsland.

Camden County School District Superintendent Dr. Tracolya Green said Servpro, a commercial sanitation company, is taking on the cleanup.

According to state officials, the bats are believed to be Brazilian free-tailed bats that likely entered the building through a flaw beneath the gutters. While roof repairs are underway, officials noted that it is not uncommon for bats to seek warm shelter inside buildings during cold snaps.

State wildlife leaders said the primary entry points have been repaired, and the building is being inspected for additional vulnerabilities to prevent future access.

Because bats are protected under state law and cannot be killed, most were removed using one-way exclusion devices that allow them to exit but not re-enter. Any remaining bats were captured by hand.

Officials also confirmed that none of the bats were tested for rabies because there were no reported bites or direct exposures, a protocol they said is standard.

Despite the progress, several key details remain unclear, including the total number of bats involved, their exact locations inside the school, and a definitive timeline for students’ return.

Green said the school will undergo air quality testing and a full inspection before anyone is allowed back inside. She added that parents who want to review the inspection reports before sending their children back to the building will be able to do so upon request.

St. Marys Elementary students remain at the College of Coastal Georgia in Kingsland until further notice.

