BBB encouraging people to safely participate in Small Business Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Better Business Bureau has tips on how you can safely participate in Small Business Saturday after Black Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Try to find small businesses in your area. You can search for them here.

Make sure to research before you shop. Read online reviews, such as those on the BBB website.

Look for the BBB seal. Those businesses prioritize trust and ethics.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the day was founded by American Express in 2010 and has been officially cosponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011.

Since 2010, an estimated $201 billion has been spent on small businesses during Small Business Saturdays. In 2023, about $17 billion was spent.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.