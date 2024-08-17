‘Be like Robert:’ Palatka football team staying strong, honors the passing of teammate before game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Palatka’s high school football team took the field for the first time since they lost one of their own.

Robert Gillon III died in his sleep earlier this week after he complained of chest pains and then practiced.

The team played a preseason game against Terry Parker High School and a moment of silence was held for Gillon III. His coach, Patrick Turner said they’re appreciative and so is the family.

“You lose a family member and that’s what you are as a sports team, you become a family,” Turner said. “Our kids lost a family member this week.”

Number 8 was on the helmets of Palatka’s football team and will remain there for the rest of the season. Coach Turner also said they’re working on several others ways to honor Gillon each game.

Right now, he said his team is staying strong.

“A lot are resilient, a few of them have taken it tougher than others. We have some relatives on the team, cousins, they didn’t return to practice, so it’s been tough,” he said.

The 15-year-old died suddenly this week, the Palatka Police Department said he complained of chest pain earlier in the day, went to practice, came home, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. Police said there’s no foul play in his death and staff said they weren’t aware of his chest pains before practice.

Turner said while many will grieve for a long time, they’re doing their best to get his football family ready for the season.

“You try to be a leader, you try to get them in the right direction as far as gameplay, but you have to be sensitive for those suffering for the loss,” he said. “Not just myself, but the community, you don’t want to come across as football is more important than life, and life happens.”

Gillon was a three-sport athlete who Turner said always did the right thing.

“We’re preaching to them just be like Robert, be an amazing kid, do the right thing, have manners, (he) was a likeable kid, and that’s the message to anybody out there, you can be an athlete, a good athlete, and be a likeable person and great person to all and that’s what Robert was,” he said.

