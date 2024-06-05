Beach Bowl in Jacksonville Beach set to reopen June 17

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — In less than two weeks, a longtime local bowling alley will reopen in Jacksonville Beach.

Owners of the new and improved Beach Bowl say the lanes will open again on June 17.

The business on Beach Boulevard abruptly closed back in 2019 after struggles over the lease.

It was first built back in 1958 and has been in the works to reopen for the last three years.

Action News Jax showed you in 2021 renderings for the reimagined Beach Bowl.

The bowling alley also said it is still hiring for the following positions on Indeed:

Arcade Game Techs

Hosts

Bussers

Food Runners

Expo

Birthday Party Hosts

Lane Techs

