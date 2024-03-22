Around Jax: Iconic bowling alley set to reopen, new Cuban coffee spot off Bowden Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan learned about a major construction update at Jax Beach and a new coffee shop in the Sans Souci neighborhood.

First, Action News Jax has a major update on construction in Jax Beach.

Chances are you’ve seen the massive project being built along Beach Blvd in Jax Beach. This multi-million dollar restoration project of the bowling alley is nearly complete.

We’re told ‘Beach Bowl’ is targeting April for its opening month.

The iconic bowling alley was a town staple for over 50 years before its abrupt closure in 2019, and now it’s got a new shot at success.

The location’s Instagram page features sneak peeks inside of walls of murals, modern décor and sleek lanes with indoor and outdoor seating.

We will keep you updated on a specific opening date announced in April.

In the meantime, Action News Jax has spotted a restaurant off of Bowden Road in Jacksonville that is now open.

Tiki Java Jax is a new coffee shop with Cuban inspiration. You can get unique desserts and rich coffee flavors with a mix of tropical themes.

