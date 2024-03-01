Around Jax: New coffee shop, burger spot, and an update on Jacksonville Beach Nordstrom Rack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to snack and shop till you drop.

We’re serving up newly opened restaurants and a way to get a wardrobe refresh this week Around Jax.

Italian coffee shop opens in Mandarin

Check out this new coffee shop in Mandarin.

This spot is called Sapori Caffe.

It’s where you can get authentic Italian coffee and light bites.

You can find them on San Jose Blvd. at the intersection of Paddle Creek Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Beach burger spot

Check out Relish.

Grab a fully loaded hotdog, hamburger, or even poutine.

This place took over where the Pita Pit used to be.

You can find the burger joint at the intersection of 3rd Street and 4th Avenue North.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Nordstrom RACK construction progress

We are keeping an eye on construction for you.

If you’re a bargain hunter, you’re going to love this. Nordstrom Rack is making progress on its new Jax Beach location.

We first told you about this back in April of last year.

This store is being built in the Regency centers. That’s the plaza with the Home Depot and Trader Joe’s.

It is scheduled to open this spring. Nordstrom wasn’t able to provide a concrete opening date when we asked.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.