Beach tilling operations to begin in St. Johns County for sea turtle nesting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Take extra caution next time you go to the beach in St. Johns County, as tilling operations will begin on Thursday for sea turtle nesting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Beach tilling helps improve the conditions of the beach/sandy areas so sea turtles can safely nest.

Affected areas include:

St. Augustine Beach

Affected from April 3-4, 7

Vilano Beach

Affected from April 7-8

Ponte Vedra Beach

Affected from April April 9-11

Caution in these areas is strongly advised, as crews will be using heavy machinery.

It should be noted that from April 2 at dusk to the afternoon of April 3, the Pope Road Beach Access at St. Augustine Beach will be temporarily closed.

“Tilling is part of the permit monitoring requirements following beach restoration projects,” says Sloane Stephens, Coastal Environment Project Manager at St. Johns County Coastal Management. “For each area, the tilling will begin at daybreak, and spotters will be utilized to ensure the safety of the public.”

Click HERE to learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.