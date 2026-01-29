Beaches Habitat accepting pre-applications for Coastal Haven Townhomes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beaches Habitat for Humanity will begin accepting pre-questionnaires on Feb. 2 for Coastal Haven, a new 44-townhome community on Mayport Road. The open-enrollment period for the affordable housing project will run through Feb. 9.

The development will feature three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhomes sold to qualified households through a homeownership program with a 0% interest mortgage. Beaches Habitat for Humanity plans to build approximately eight homes per year at the site over the next several years.

The pre-questionnaire will be available at beacheshabitat.org starting Feb. 2. Paper copies may also be picked up at the Beaches Habitat office, located at 797 Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach, during business hours. All paper forms must be handed directly to a staff member, as the organization will not consider submissions that are mailed or left in the mailbox. Any questionnaires received outside the Feb. 2-9 window will not be reviewed.

Once the enrollment period ends, Beaches Habitat will conduct a random lottery to establish the review order. Submitting a questionnaire does not constitute a formal application or guarantee selection for a home. Staff will contact households that appear to meet program requirements to verify information and invite eligible candidates to complete the full application process.

Applicants must have lived or worked within the organization’s service area for at least one year. This area includes Eastern Duval County east of St. Johns Bluff Road. Program participants must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. To qualify as a first-time homebuyer, applicants cannot have owned a home within the previous three years.

The program requires a minimum credit score of 640, with no bankruptcies, charge-offs, or unsatisfied public records in the last four years. Households must provide proof of stable, verifiable income for at least 12 months and meet HUD 2025 income guidelines. Additionally, candidates must be able to provide a $1,000 down payment and demonstrate a need for housing due to overcrowded, subsidized, or unaffordable current residences.

Coastal Haven will consist of three-bedroom, two-bathroom units arranged with four homes per building. Beaches Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with Habitat for Humanity International and offers supplemental educational programs to promote academic achievement for its homeowners and their families.

