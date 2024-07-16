Beaches Habitat for Humanity to accept applications for homeownership in new community

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Beaches Habitat for Humanity announced that it will start accepting pre-questionnaires for those interested in applying for a home in Coastal Haven on July 26.

Coastal Haven is Beaches Habitat for Humanity’s new townhome community on Mayport Road. The new neighborhood will eventually hold 44 townhomes, and the organization expects to build 8 townhomes each year for the next several years.

To be considered for these new homes, candidates must complete a pre-questionnaire to determine their eligibility. If eligible, they will be entered into a randomized drawing to determine the order in which they will receive an application.

To be eligible, candidates must:

live or work within Beaches Habitat’s service area, east of St. Johns Bluff Road, for at least one year

be a US citizen or legal permanent resident

be a first-time homebuyer defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development as not having owned a home in the past 3 years

currently live in substandard housing, which can include overcrowded, subsidized or unaffordable housing

provide proof of at least one year of steady income

have a credit score of 640 or higher, with no charge-offs, no unsatisfied public records and no bankruptcies within the last 4 years

be able to make a $1000 down payment

meet the income requirements based on HUD’s 2024 Income Limits, effective April 1, 2024

If interested, potential candidates can sign up to receive an emailed pre-questionnaire through the Beaches Habitat website at beacheshabitat.org/own-a-home. Pre-questionnaires will also be available at the Beaches Habitat office, located at 797 Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

For more information about homeownership, visit beacheshabitat.org/own-a-home or contact Joyce Freeman, Family Services Director, at 904-595-5797.

