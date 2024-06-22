Beaches Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on project to address housing crisis in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Housing affordability is a growing issue across Northeast Florida, with the median price to buy a home up almost six percent since last year according to Redfin.

Action News Jax also told viewers Friday about a recent University of North Florida study that named Jacksonville the eviction capital of Florida.

Now, Beaches Habitat for Humanity is looking to address the issue with a new 44-home affordable housing community. Jaylen Vidal and his mom are one of the families set to move into one of those new homes.

“Ever since I moved to Florida, I lived in this community, especially in the community, it’s amazing. Would be our first home,” Vidal said at the development’s groundbreaking Saturday morning. “It’s a real blessing, truly honored, truly gifted.”

This Beaches Habitat for Humanity project addresses a vital issue and housing crisis, not just in the “River City,” but in Jacksonville’s Mayport area especially.

“That is actually one of the areas that is facing the crisis at the most, not just for our community, but our for our military families, and for this, you know, the City of Jacksonville,” explained City of Jacksonville Director of Affordable Housing Joshua Hicks.

Hicks also outlined at Saturday’s groundbreaking the need for even further affordable housing solutions, like those in the $94 million part of the Community Benefits Agreement in the Jacksonville Jaguars “Stadium of the Future” deal.

That $94 million, however, was taken out of and separated from the stadium deal on Thursday in a city council vote. Nonetheless, Hicks says he remains confident the funding will still pass as a separately voted on matter.

“We do have a housing crisis and we need to get it addressed. So I’m fully confident that the 94 million for housing, for affordable housing, homelessness and workforce development, will end up getting passed,” Hicks said.

To qualify for Beaches Habitats Homeownership Program applicants must earn a salary between 30 and 80 percent of the area’s median income, that’s about $32,000 to $52,000 a year for the Mayport area. More information can be found on their website by clicking here.

