The Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown tour to perform in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown tour will perform at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on March 19. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and features tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction.

The production reimagines a concert where the two legendary rock groups share a stage to determine who ruled the British Invasion.

Having performed more than 2,400 shows across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the two-hour concert uses era-accurate costumes and authentic instruments to recreate rock history.

The event is suitable for all ages and includes two full sets from each band. The performance features back-and-forth banter between the groups, costume changes and a joint encore with both bands on stage together.

Tickets for the performance range from $55 to $75, plus applicable fees. The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts is located at 300 West Water Street.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the Theatre Box Office on the night of the event. Fans can also buy tickets Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena box office.

