Become a NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador in time for April's solar eclipse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — NASA is offering astronomy enthusiasts an opportunity to become an official NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador and help the community experience the wonder of science.

In an exciting new partnership, Undergraduate Students and Eclipse Enthusiasts will engage their local communities, providing solar viewing glasses as well as context for underserved communities off the central paths in advance of the April 2024 solar eclipse.

All training, partnerships, resources, and connections with local underserved partners will be provided.

The program supports community outreach before the upcoming 2024 eclipse in communities off the path of totality.

Undergraduates will also receive a stipend and opportunities to further their involvement in NASA programs.

Click here to learn more.

Click here to apply.

You can also find Eclipse Ambassadors near you via our Eclipse Ambassadors map.

Eclipse Ambassadors will:

Become undergraduate + eclipse enthusiast partnerships (The Astronomical Society of the Pacific can help partner you)

Take a self-paced online course together (total about 8 hours coursework)

Engage your community with eclipse resources - partnerships each reach 200+ people, with at least half of those from underserved communities

