‘Who would want to do this?’ Beloved bartender one of two women killed in San Marco shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Security footage showing the moments before and after two women were killed in San Marco and Action News Jax has confirmed one of those women, was 28-year-old Paige Pringle. She was a bartender at a popular downtown bar and Action News Jax Ben Ryan spoke with coworkers who want justice.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It was a good hour of me being in shock and disbelief, like how could this happen who would want to do this?” Sione Tamaseu said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Coworkers said they’ve received a lot of support, adding the bar community is close-knit. Dos Gatos received flowers and candles that were left outside of Dos Gatos where she worked. Tamaseu said they kept an open, reserved seat in memory of Pringle for anyone who wants to share their condolences.

“Paige would want the show to go on,” he said.

The Dos Gatos bartender was one of two women shot and killed Wednesday in San Marco on Hendricks Ave. Tamaseu said she was like family.

“I want people to remember her as the loving person she was, always had a smile on her face,” he said.

Related Story: JSO: 2 women dead after shooting, crash into moving train in San Marco

The shooting happened around 1:38 in the morning and police believe one woman, who coworkers said was Pringle, was at the train crossing in her SUV when she was shot and then crashed into the side of the train. JSO said another woman in her 50s was found on the sidewalk.

Tamaseu said just before the shooting, Pringle stopped by work, had a non-alcoholic drink, gave everybody a hug and left.

“She was in here, she left right before 1 in the morning,” he said. “She came by to drop off... she dropped off some hand-knitted stuffed animals for our daughter and our owner’s daughter, she talked about creating a whole zoo for them.”

Security video Action News Jax obtained from Fifi’s Resale Apparel, which is about a block away from the shooting, shows a man walking towards the train tracks around 1:30 a.m. Action News Jax blurred his face since it’s unclear if there’s any involvement. Around 1:31 a.m., a white SUV heads the same direction followed by a black car. Almost two minutes later, a black car drives in the opposite direction in what appears to be at a faster rate. Emergency crews are seen leaving the area around 1:53 a.m.

Tamaseu said knowing she isn’t coming back is incredibly difficult.

“You have a bunch of idiots out here thinking they’re grown adults because they carry guns around and they want to show them off or whatever, whatever triggers them and sets them off wanting to harm other people,” he said. “It’s stupidity at its finest and I hate it. I hate it for everyone this has happened to in the past, us as a bar community working these late hours, we want to make sure we watch each other’s back.”

Read: JSO says second shooting on Lem Turner Road believed to be unrelated, one person taken to hospital

Loved ones want justice and to see whoever is responsible for this, behind bars.

“Honestly, you don’t know want to know the kind of justice I want for her,” Tamaseu said. “I really hope they find this person and justice is properly served.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The search continues for whoever is behind this double murder. Action News Jax asked JSO if the two women were targeted or if it was random, they said it’s still under investigation and detectives are working diligently.

If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Paige Pringle "Paige would want the show to go on," Sione Tamaseu, a coworker said. (WJAX)

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.