JSO says second shooting on Lem Turner Road, nearby intersection closed to traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second shooting has taken place on Lem Turner Road within 24 hours.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in an alert that this shooting occurred at Leonid Road and Lem Turner Road. Officials also said that the intersection will be closed off to traffic for the next 2 to 3 hours.

Be advised that if you are in the area to expect heavy traffic delays.

A news briefing is expected to take place close to 9 p.m. There is no information that this shooting is related to the incident that took place early Thursday morning.

When more information is released this story will be updated.

