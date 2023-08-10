Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirms one person dead in early morning Lem Turner Road shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to 10500 Lem Turner Rd. for shots fired in the area.

An additional call came in around the same time that indicated an adult man was unresponsive in a vehicle within the same area as the initial call.

When officers arrived they found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where lifesaving measures were attempted. Unfortunately, the man did not survive his injuries.

The JSO homicide unit and the crime scene unit responded to the scene an began their investigation. They looked for witnesses and if there was any surveillance footage. v

JSO is asking anyone with information to please call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

