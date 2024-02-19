Ben Becker’s ‘new friend’ helps Restaurant Report go viral, get posted by DuvalPromo, Lil Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unexpected twist in this week’s Original Restaurant Report with Action News Jax’s Ben Becker led to some viral videos on social media.

Becker made a “new friend” this week -- Stephanie Beauford, who was at the Golden Eggroll on Lem Turner Road as Becker was showing up to ask about rodent droppings that were found by state inspectors.

An employee asked Becker to leave the restaurant and Beauford and another customer left with him.

Once they were in the parking lot, Beauford turned her camera on Becker and asked him why he was there. She then thanked him for saving her some money.

Beauford posted videos on Facebook of her interaction with Becker on Monday, Feb. 12 and her post has been shared more than 700 times.

Since then, DuvalPromo shared a portion of Beauford’s video on Instagram, and comedian Lil Duval shared DuvalPromo’s reel on his Instagram.

