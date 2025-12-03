Ben & Jerry’s opening in Jacksonville’s historic Five Points district 🍦

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five Points is about to get cooler. Ben & Jerry’s announced it’s opening an ice cream parlor at 1027 Park St.

Famous for its colorful ice cream containers and flavors like Cherry Garcia and Phish Food, Ben & Jerry’s was founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in Burlington, Vermont.

The co-founders have long been vocal on a range of social issues. Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000 for $326 million. Jerry Greenfield quit in September saying the independence he once had to speak on social issues was stifled by the parent owner, according to the Associated Press.

Ben & Jerry’s operates hundreds of “scoop shops” worldwide. Northeast Florida locations include Nocatee, St. Augustine, and Orange Park.

The planned Five Points shop will be located in the former Jane Doe Boutique. The company has not announced an opening date.

