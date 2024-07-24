Best high school and college skeet shooters to compete in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s going to be a lot of clay pigeons and birdshot shells at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports this week and weekend.

The 2024 Junior World Skeet Championships are coming to Jacksonville.

This national event brings together the best high school and college skeet shooters from all over the count together and competing to be the best in the sport.

Over 100 participants are slated to compete.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. on Thu., July 25 and will be held behind the Jacksonville Clay Taget Sports clubhouse. The facility is located at 12125 New Berlin Rd.

The USMC Blount Island Command Color Guard will present the Colors followed by the National Anthem.

Competitive shooting is planned to begin at 9:30 a.m.

