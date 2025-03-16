‘Better quality of life”: Jacksonville Mayor touts new government efficiency initiatives

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan uncovered new efforts to improve government efficiency.

On March 11, she spoke about the city’s 904 LEAN Initiatives. The City partnered with the LEAN Competency System (LCS) last year. It’s a nonprofit organization known for making businesses more streamlined. The City said in a news release that its goal with this partnership is to reduce waste “while maintaining the quality of services Jacksonville residents rely on.”

The City says it streamlined the permitting process, digitized contract approvals, and automated expense reports.

“This means faster response times, less bureaucracy, and better services for the public,” Jacksonville Mayor Deegan said in a news release. “When our people are spending less time on paperwork and administrative duties, that gives them more time to fix a pothole; to help deliver meals to the food insecure; to help a business owner get their permit faster; and to save lives at the Fire Department. 904 LEAN means a better quality of life for every Jacksonville citizen.”

In addition to the updates on 904 LEAN, Mayor Deegan announced that Jacksonville is one of the first cities in the nation to leverage AI and advanced financial modeling to improve its budgeting process. To lessen the tax burden on residents, it partnered with C3 AI to help it catch redundant spending and hold vendors accountable.

Mayor Deegan also announced that her administration is working on new legislation to “ensure fairness and accountability for your taxpayer dollars and how they are spent.”

“These innovations aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet—they mean a better quality of life for every Jacksonville citizen,” Deegan said. “More efficient budgeting means more resources for critical services like public safety, infrastructure, and community programs. It means reducing waste, while also maintaining the quality of services people rely on.”

