Beware of fake city survey scam targeting Palatka residents

PALATKA, Fla. — The City of Palatka is warning residents about a text message scam that falsely claims to be official city surveys.

One version of the message asks recipients to click a link to share their opinions on local issues.

Example scam text The City of Palatka shared an example of a scam text.

City officials said the texts do not come from the City of Palatka and urged residents to avoid clicking links from unknown senders.

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Scammers often use texts, emails and fake surveys to steal personal information or direct victims to fraudulent websites, the city said.

Residents who receive a suspicious message are advised to:

Avoid clicking any links

Refrain from providing personal or financial information

Delete the message and report it as spam

Verify any communication through official city channels

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The city noted that it only contacts residents through official channels, including its website and verified social media accounts.

Anyone with questions about a message claiming to be from the city can call City Hall at (386) 329-0100.

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