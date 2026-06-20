‘REEL in the FUN’ Kids Fishing Tournament set for July 12

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation will host its “REEL in the FUN” Kids Fishing Tournament on July 12 at Vilano Fishing Pier.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the tournament running from 9 to 11 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow at 11:15 a.m.

The event is catch-and-release only, and all rules set by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission apply.

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Adult supervision is required for all age groups. Adults may assist children with baiting hooks, netting fish, removing fishhooks and untangling lines.

Participants must fish from the pier and are limited to one pole in the water at a time, though a backup pole may be kept ready.

Only live or dead bait is allowed; lures and artificial bait are prohibited.

Contestants must bring their own fishing supplies. Anglers needing help during the tournament can raise a hand for staff assistance.

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Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age category based on the largest fish by weight. In the event of a tie, the longer fish will be declared the winner.

Registration is required. For more information, call the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop at 904-209-0326.

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