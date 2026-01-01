Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Southside Boulevard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car New Year’s Day on Southside Boulevard. He was hit at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Southside at Cargal Street, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

He was riding northbound on the roadway as a 2010 Dodge Challenger with Pennsylvania tags was traveling in the same direction, the news release states.

“The front of the Dodge Challenger collided with the rear of the bicyclist,” the news release states. “The bicyclist was thrown onto the shoulder. The Dodge Challenger came to final rest on the right shoulder”

After the crash, the driver of the Challenger left the scene on foot, the news release states.

The bicyclist was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states. The bicyclist was not identified, Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.